Sheffield Wednesday loan man Harlee Dean has insisted his sole focus is on the Owls’ promotion bid amid questions regarding a potential permanent move to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited Birmingham City defender Dean on a temporary basis in January, bringing him in to bolster their options at the heart of defence after he fell down the pecking order back at St. Andrew’s.

It seems as though the 30-year-old’s future lies away from the Blues, with Lee Bowyer admitting he may move on in the summer.

Now, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Dean has revealed his current stance on the possibility of making a permanent move to Hillsborough. The Sheffield Wednesday loan man remained coy on the chances of a full-time switch to the Owls, insisting that his main focus is on achieving something with Darren Moore’s side.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I can’t comment on that, because it’s not my place to say.

“I can’t make decisions for other people. I’m enjoying my football, and I know I can play better.

“I want to achieve something this year with Sheffield Wednesday, and that’s my future at the minute.”

The fight for promotion

Although many players out on loan and surplus to requirements at their parent clubs may have an eye on their future beyond the end of this season, it seems as though that isn’t the case with Dean.

Sheffield Wednesday are right in the fight for promotion back to the Championship, with Moore’s men occupying 5th place as it stands.

With five games remaining, it looks as though the battle for a play-off finish will be going right down to the wire, with the Owls tied on 73 points with both Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a tough trip to MK Dons, who will be looking to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion place.