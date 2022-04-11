Swansea City manager Russell Martin says he wants to keep striker Joel Piroe at the club for ‘as long as’ he possibly can, as links to Leicester City emerge.

Piroe, 22, joined Swansea City from PSV last summer. The Dutchman has since become a fan favourite in Wales, scoring 18 goals in 39 Championship outings for the Swans.

Earlier in the campaign, Leicester City were loosely linked with Piroe. Last night though, fresh reports coming out of the Netherlands have credited Leicester with a fresh interest in Piroe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to WalesOnline after his side’s 2-1 win over Derby County on Saturday, Martin had this to say on Piroe’s future at the club:

“We’ll have to wait and see. If it’s something we have to cross in the summer, we’ll try and deal with it. Of course, we want him to be here for as long as we possibly can.”

Piroe is contracted at Swansea City until 2024. The Swans don’t need to sell their star striker in the summer but if the Foxes table a lucrative offer, then it could be too difficult for the Swans to turn down.

The Swans haven’t spent a whole lot of money in recent seasons but they have been relatively quick to sell some of their star players in previous years.

The summer ahead…

Piroe has probably taken to the Championship better than Martin and the Swansea recruitment team might have expected him to.

He has the physicality to match the Championship and all the technical prowess to cut it at this level too, and as Swansea’s form has picked up in recent weeks, so too has Piroe’s individual form.

If he can keep up this scoring form between now and the end of the season then Leicester’s interest will surely grow, and it might yet bring more suitors into the running.

Up next for Swansea City is a home game v Barnsley on Friday.