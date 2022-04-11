Millwall have joined Middlesbrough in the race to sign Accrington Stanley’s Ross Sykes, according to Alan Nixon.

Sykes, 23, is a product of the Burnley youth academy. But he joined up with Accrington Stanley in 2015 and he’s since become a key first-team player with the League One club.

He’s featured 35 times in League One this season, scoring three and assisting four from defence.

Middlesbrough were linked with the Englishman earlier in the campaign but now, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account (via Football League World) that Millwall have joined Boro in the race to sign Sykes this summer.

Chris Wilder’s Boro currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table – they’ve lost back-to-back games without scoring now, after losing 1-0 at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s top-six chances look to be fading away too, with Gary Rowett’s side sat in 9th place of the table after a run of one win in four Championship outings.

A real prospect…

Accrington Stanley have a lot of young players who’ve attracted the interest of Championship and Premier League teams this season.

John Coleman has done a fine job on a very limited budget with the League One club, who currently sit in 14th place of the table.

Sykes has no doubt been a standout player for Accrington this season and his links to Millwall and Middlesbrough come as no surprise – he’s a versatile defender who can chip in with goals and assists, and at 23 years old he’s still a young player.

It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll make a summer move, but with two Championship clubs interested, it suggests that a summer move could be in the offing.