Bolton Wanderers are looking to sign Cambridge United defender Jack Iredale, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

Bolton Wanderers are keen to snap up the left-back this summer ahead of next season.

Iredale, 25, has also been tracked by Preston North End and Wigan Athletic recently.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent in late June.

Where would he fit in at Bolton Wanderers?

Iredale would give Bolton Wanderers more competition and depth in their defensive department. They currently have Declan John and Liam Gordon as their two options in his position.

He joined Cambridge United back in 2020 from Carlisle United and helped them gain promotion from League Two during his first year at the club under Mark Bonner.

The Scotland-born man has made 85 appearances in all competitions since his move and has chipped in with five goals and five assists so losing him would be a big blow.

Iredale started his career in Australia with spells at Perth Glory and ECU Joondalup before moving back to the UK with Greenock Morton in 2017. He then spent two years in Scottish Championship side before dropping down into England.

Ian Evatt has identified him as a potential addition but his side may have to see off competition from North West rivals Preston North End and Wigan Athletic for his signature, which could prove to be tough with them both likely to be in the Championship in the next campaign.