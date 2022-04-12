Rotherham United travel to Hampshire to face Portsmouth in League One this evening.

Rotherham United have dropped out of the automatic promotion spots after losing their previous two league fixtures. The Millers are six points away from the top spot that they held for a prolonged period of time, with a win against Pompey surely being crucial if they want to keep their promotion dream a reality.

Portsmouth are winless in their last five league matches, not winning a game since the beginning of March. Pompey also seem to be lacking a cutting edge in the final third, only finding the net once in this five-game winless run.

A win for Rotherham United could see them move above MK Dons in the automatic promotion spots, with The Millers still having a game in hand over them even after tonight’s fixture.

Portsmouth would overtake Bolton Wanderers into 10th place if they are able to take all three points.

Rotherham United team news

Georgie Kelly is unavailable after picking up a calf injury in March. Fellow striker Will Grigg injured his hamstring against AFC Wimbledon in February and may not play again this season.

Angus Macdonald is currently serving a three-match suspension after he was sent off against Shrewsbury Town last month. Goalkeeper Josh Vickers will not feature again this season following a hand injury that could see him sidelined for three months.

Predicted XI

Johansson

Harding

Wood

Ihiekwe

Ogbene

Rathbone

Barlaser

Wiles

Ferguson

Ladapo

Smith

A win for Rotherham United is almost crucial if they don’t want to risk the unpredictability of the play-offs. With Portsmouth massively out of form, Paul Warne’s side will surely be looking to take advantage of Pompey’s lack of goals.

With Freddie Ladapo available again and a sturdy back three led by veteran Richard Wood, The Millers will surely be confident that they can get the result they need in this one.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.