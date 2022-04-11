Bradford City boss Mark Hughes heaped praise on Lee Angol over the weekend.

Bradford City’s striker made his return from injury in the 0-0 draw away at Northampton Town.

Angol, 27, came off the bench for Andy Cook in the second-half.

He has had a frustrating season with the Bantams and will be eyeing a run in the side between now and the end of the season.

Hughes said after the match against the Cobblers, as per the club’s official website:

“I thought he did really well and showed the quality he has. Technically, he is a good player.

“It is only injuries that has hampered him in his career as he has undoubted quality, and I was pleased to be able to give him game time.”

Bradford City situation

Bradford City swooped to sign Angol last summer under former manager Derek Adams on a free transfer to bolster their attacking options.

He has since made 17 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with a useful six goals.

The forward is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 194 appearances in his career to date, firing 44 goals and 13 assists.

Angol, who is from London, has played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town, Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient in the past.

Bradford City have a decision to make on his long-term future at Valley Parade this summer with the one-year deal he penned just over 12 months ago coming to an end soon.

He has proven this term that he is capable of scoring goals at League Two level but his injury record has been a worry.

Bradford City are back in action on Friday at home to promotion chasing Tranmere Rovers and have just five games left to play this season.