Rotherham United will make checks on Richard Wood and Ben Wiles ahead of tomorrow, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are back in action away at Portsmouth.

Wood felt ill after the game against Charlton Athletic over the weekend, whilst Wiles suffered a dead leg.

It remains to be seen whether the pair will be available for the clash at Fratton Park.

The Millers’ boss, Paul Warne, has said:

“Woody’s not feeling great. He’s not injured, he feels sick. Wilesy has got a dead leg. Dead legs can hang around but Wilesy is a pretty good recoverer, a good athlete.”

Rotherham United need a win

Rotherham United’s form in the league has stuttered over recent weeks and their 1-0 loss to Charlton Athletic has seen them slip out of the automatic promotion places.

The Yorkshire side have won just once in their last six league outings and need to get back to winnings ways with Wigan Athletic and MK Dons both on fire at the moment.

Wood has been ever-present for the Millers this season once again and has made 39 appearances in all competitions. They will be hoping he feels better and is able to make the journey down to Portsmouth and his potential absence would leave a void in the heart of the defence.

Wiles has been a key player for Warne as well again this term and scored a beauty in the Papa John’s Trophy final win over Sutton United. He has played 47 times in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with 10 goals and six assists.

Portsmouth go into tomorrow’s clash on the back of a 1-0 loss to Cheltenham Town last time out and their hopes of making the play-offs have faded away now.