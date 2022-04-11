Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says Manchester City loan man Lewis Fiorini has been attracting Championship interest.

Lincoln City’s manager has been receiving phone calls regarding the highly-rated youngster and has got “absolutely no doubt” that he will be playing in the second tier next season.

Fiorini, 19, was given the green light to join the Imps on loan last summer to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the League One outfit and is due to return to his parent club this summer.

Appleton has said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“I’ve got absolutely no doubt he’ll be playing in the Championship for someone. I’ve had enough phone calls over the last couple of months to suggest that will be the case.”

A hit at Lincoln City

Despite it being a poor season on the pitch for Lincoln City, Fiorini has been a bright spark for them in the middle of the park.

They brought him in last July to add more competition and back-up to their midfield department and he has since made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

He has risen up through the academy at Manchester City and has been a regular for the North West club at various youth levels over the years.

The teenager is yet to play for Pep Guardiola’s first-team but did have a loan spell in Holland last year at NEC Breda.

The Citizens have a decision to make on his future when he returns from Lincoln City and a loan move to the Championship next season would the next natural progression for his development.