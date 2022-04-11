Rotherham United will offer Jamie Lindsay a new contract, as per a report by The News.

Rotherham United are keen to tie the midfielder down to fresh terms.

Lindsay, 26, sees his current deal expire at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent in late June.

The News claim Portsmouth are looking to reignite their pursuit of him this summer in an attempt to lure him down south.

Rotherham United situation

Rotherham United swooped to sign the Scotsman in 2019 from Ross County and helped them gain promotion from League One in his first year at the club.

The Millers were then relegated in his first campaign playing Championship football but have their sights set on returning to the second tier this term.

Lindsay has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, 23 of which have come in the league, and has a lot of competition for a place in the middle of the park for Paul Warne’s side.

They have players like Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone in his position and he needs to have a think about whether he can nail down a regular starting spot at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the long run.

Prior to his move to South Yorkshire, the former Scotland youth international rose up through the youth ranks at Celtic but never made a senior appearance for the Glasgow giants.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Dumbarton, Greenock Morton and Ross County before the latter snapped him up permanently in 2018.