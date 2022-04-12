Burton Albion host Wigan Athletic at the Pirelli Stadium in League One this evening.

With one win in their last five games, The Brewers will have to be much improved if they want to get anything against the promotion chasing Latics. The Staffordshire side have also lacked consistency going forward, failing to score in their last three fixtures.

Wigan Athletic on the other hand will be aiming to continue their unstoppable league form, winning four of their last five matches. The Latics have not lost a game in League One since February and will be aiming to carry this statistic on.

A win for Burton Albion could see them move above Shrewsbury Town into 16th place and two points behind Charlton Athletic.

Wigan Athletic would potentially go six points clear at the top of the table, distancing themselves from MK Dons in 2nd position.

Burton Albion team news

The only player unavailable for the Brewers is midfielder Conor Shaughnessy who was sent off against Morecambe at the start of April.

Predicted XI

Kovar (GK)

Hughes

Brayford

Oshilaja

Hamer

Mancienne

Borthwick-Jackson

Saydee

Powell

Smith

Chapman

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink’s side may have their work cut out for them against a Wigan Athletic team that look set for promotion. The fact that Burton Albion have failed to score in their last three games doesn’t bode for them.

The Brewers have nothing to play for now but would undoubtedly like to pull off an upset in this one. Midfielder Joe Powell could possibly do that for them.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening.