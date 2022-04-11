Arnaut Danjuma has hit new heights since leaving Bournemouth for Villarreal last summer, and now Manchester United are taking note.

Danjuma, 25, shone with Bournemouth in the Championship last season. He scored 17 goals in 35 league outings for the Cherries who eventually missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

And Danjuma would then leave the club. Villarreal signed him for a reported €25million last summer and since, the Dutchman has scored eight and assisted three in his 21 La Liga appearances for the club.

Now though, reports in national media are claiming that Manchester United have recently sent scouts to watch over Danjuma in action for Villarreal.

So are Bournemouth in line for a cash windfall if Manchester United sign Danjuma?

Firstly, Manchester United’s interest in Danjuma hasn’t been heavily reported on, though it seems like the Red Devils are definitely watching over the 25-year-old.

And secondly, yes – Bournemouth are in line for a cash windfall of Danjuma leaves Villarreal.

Last summer, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that the Cherries inserted a sell-on clause into Danjuma’s move to Spain, tweeting:

Also told #AFCB have inserted a sell-on clause in the deal https://t.co/rGv4uhO29q — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) August 18, 2021

It’s not known what the sell-on percentage is, but the positive for Bournemouth here is that they will receive a cash windfall if Danjuma leaves Villarreal this summer, or in the future.

Right now, Danjuma’s stock price is high – he’s asserted himself as one of the most exciting, up and coming wingers in Europe and the fact that United are scouting him speaks volumes of the Dutchman.

The Cherries will surely be hoping that he moves on whilst his value is high as to give the south coast club as much as possible from the sell-on clause they inserted into his 2021 departure from the club.

Scott Parker’s side currently sit in 2nd place of the Champioship table and host Middlesbrough on Friday.