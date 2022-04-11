Swansea City’s Yan Dhanda says he wants to play for India.

Swansea City have struggled to give the midfielder game time this season.

Dhanda, 23, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

A report by Wales Online last month suggested that the Swans are expected to cut ties with him this summer.

He may well have a new home and is also eyeing an international call-up for India too. He has said, as per a report by the Times of India:

“I want to represent India and believe I can really help the national team. I have been following Indian football and seeing the recent results which include losses against Bahrain and Belarus.

“They should be winning such games. I being there can improve results and benefit the players as well. Playing with better players always makes people better.”

Swansea City situation

Dhanda is way down the pecking order under Russell Martin and has made only seven appearances in all competitions this term, three of which came in the Championship.

The Welsh side swooped to sign him back in 2018 under former boss Graham Potter and he made a dream start to life with the second tier outfit, scoring on his debut away at Sheffield United.

He has since made 63 appearances in all competitions over the past few years and has chipped in with five goals and eight assists.

Dhanda was linked with a departure in the January transfer window with Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 27.01.21, 18.33) claiming Bolton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Crewe Alexandra, Burton Albion and MLS side DC United were keen but nothing materialised in the end.

He has also played for West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool in the past and could have a big decision to make on his future over the next few months.

The former England youth international has signalled his desire to switch allegiance to the India team who are managed by former Derby County and West Ham United defender Igor Stimac.