West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that Romaine Sawyers is ‘in his thoughts’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sawyers, 30, joined Stoke City on loan from West Brom earlier this season. The midfielder looked to be out of favour at The Hawthorns but he’s since proved to be an important player for the Potters.

He’s featured 20 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting three – he scored his side’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat away at Reading before Stoke’s trip to West Brom over the weekend.

Michael O’Neill’s side claimed a 3-1 win at The Hawthorns over the weekend.

Speaking after the game though, Bruce had this to say on Sawyers, who was ineligible to play against his parent club on Saturday:

“I’ve always liked him as a player. He is in my thoughts. I’ll sit down with him in the summer.

“He scored for Stoke in the week when he came on against Reading, he made a huge difference. The kid is a good footballer.”