Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has heaped praise on Jason Pearce after his performance over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic brought the defender back into the side and he helped them beat promotion chasing Rotherham United.

Pearce, 34, played the full 90 minutes alongside Akin Famewo and Sean Clare.

The Addicks left the AESSEAL New York Stadium with all three points after George Dobson’s strike early in the second-half.

Jackson was full of praise for Pearce after the game and said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He is Mr Dependable. He’s had a great career and is the captain for a reason.

“He hasn’t played week in, week out but when called upon you know you can rely on him to come in and do the job. Like with all of them back there, they defended brilliantly.”

Charlton Athletic contract situation

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make on Pearce’s future at the club this summer.

His contract expires at the end of this season and he is currently due to become a free agent as it stands.

The experienced centre-back is a useful player to have in and around the squad and provides competition and back-up to their defensive department.

He isn’t guaranteed to play every week these days though but has still managed to make 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

Pearce has been a great servant to the Addicks and has been with the London club since 2016, having previously played for AFC Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.

Jackson’s side are on a bit of a roll at the moment and have lost just once in their last six league games.

Their focus will be on the next campaign and they will be hoping to compete at the top end of the table after a frustrating past season.

Next up for them is a home clash against Morecambe on Friday.