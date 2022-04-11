Journalist Nathan Gissing says that Birmingham City’s Nico Gordon has interest from all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gordon, 19, has featured six times in the Championship for Birmingham City this season. The defender made his league debut for Blues during the 2019/20 season but has recently come into Lee Bowyer’s first-team plans, starting and playing every minute of his side’s last six outings now.

But Gissing has revealed that Gordon has a number of suitors in the Premier League – all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the central defender, with Chelsea scouts having watched over his last three outings for Birmingham City.

Gissing also says that there are ‘other clubs’ interested: