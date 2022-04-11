Liverpool will announce the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the coming weeks, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have secured the youngster’s signature ahead of the summer.

Carvalho, 19, will be linking up with the Premier League giants ahead of next season.

However, the Reds aren’t announcing the addition just yet in respect to Fulham and their push for the Championship title, with journalist Romano tweeting (see below):

Liverpool have decided to announce Fabio Carvalho’s signing in the coming weeks to respect Fulham, their fans and player still focused on Championship. 🔴 #LFC The negotiation is 100% completed, as exclusively reported last Thursday. No chance for other clubs to hijack the deal. pic.twitter.com/wWLumGauPE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2022

Setback for Fulham

Losing Carvalho is a big blow for Fulham but there was an air of inevitability about this transfer, especially as he was inches away from moving to Liverpool in the January transfer window.

The teenager has caught the eye with Marco Silva’s side and has enjoyed plenty of game time in the second tier.

He has made 32 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists to help the London club rise to the top of the table.

Fulham took a gamble on him back in 2015 after he spent time on the books at Balham and Benfica and he penned his first professional contract back in 2020.

Carvalho made his first-team debut in September of the same year against Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup and has since burst into the senior set-up.

His current focus will be on helping the Cottagers return to the top flight before he heads up north to Liverpool.

Silva’s men were beaten 3-1 at home to Coventry City yesterday and are back in action on Friday away at Derby County.