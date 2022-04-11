Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has quashed the rumours suggesting that former Arsenal man Mesut Ozil is a summer target of Hull City’s.

Ozil, 33, has recently been linked with a shock move to Hull City. The German joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal in 2020 but he’s since fallen out of favour with the Turkish side, who sit in 2nd place of the SuperLig table.

Recent reports had linked both Ozil and Galatasaray’s Ryan Babel with a move to Hull City who are now under Turkish ownership.

But Ilicali has quashed those rumours, telling HullLive:

“No, they [Ozil and Babel] are not coming. Mesut is happy in Turkey. He’s a very good friend of mine and if he’s happy in Turkey, why should I ask him to come to England again?

“He’s just gone from England to Turkey and is having a good life there with his family. I’m sure that he will recover his problems with the team.”

Ozil arrived at Arsenal in 2013 after leaving Real Madrid. He was a marquee signing for the Gunners and for a number of seasons, he was the team’s main player and main source of creativity.

In 254 appearances for the club, Ozil scored 44 goals and claimed 77 assists, making him of the Premier League’s all-time best creators.

Hull City links…

Ozil’s links to the Humber always seemed a bit desperate. They were revealed on April fool’s day and based upon Hull City’s links to Turkey with new owner Ilicali at the helm.

The Tigers have been linked with a number of players currently playing in Turkey and it looks highly likely that the club will raid the SuperLig in the summer – Ozil though isn’t a target for Hull City.

Hull City currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table and host Cardiff City on Friday.