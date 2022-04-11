Leicester City’s interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has been reignited ahead of the summer transfer window.

Piroe, 22, joined Swansea City from PSV last summer. The Dutchman was a marquee signing for the Swans and he’s since prevailed, scoring an impressive 18 goals in his 39 league outings so far.

He bagged a brace in the 2-1 win over Derby County over the weekend, also scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Millwall last week too.

Speaking after that win over Millwall, Swansea City boss Russell Martin said of Piroe:

“If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

“But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess.”

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City were previously linked with Piroe earlier in the season. The Swans striker though would go through something of a purple patch during the midsection of the season, but with his side turning their form around, Piroe’s form has improved as well.

Swansea City are unbeaten in their last five outings now, moving up into 14th place of the table after what’s been an up and down season under Martin.

Piroe’s 18 goals in the Championship this season makes him the 5th highest-scorer in the second tier this season.

Will Piroe leave in the summer?

Swansea City are under no pressure to sell Piroe. He’s under contract until 2024 and Swansea City look to be heading for a much-improved season next time round, with their recent form suggesting that things are starting to click under Martin.

If the Swans can have a positive summer transfer window and keep hold of their best assets, then they could really prevail in the Championship next time round.