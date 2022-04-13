After an impressive season in front of goal, Newport County will have a fight on their hands to keep Dominic Telford at Rodney Parade.

Newport County signed the striker on an 18-month contract back in January last year after he was released by Plymouth Argyle. And after a slow start to his County career, the 25-year-old has been a revelation this campaign.

With 24 goals in 31 appearances so far for the Exiles, he has quickly become a key part of their promotion push under boss James Rowberry.

But with only a few months left on his contract, he is facing an uncertain long-term future.

Talks about a possible new contract are reportedly ongoing, with Rowberry hoping that he can tie down his star man for another season.

Speaking to the media last January about potentially switching clubs during the winter window, Telford said, as per a report by the South Wales Argus:

“I came here to play football and get minutes and I think I said in one of my interviews that I’m happy playing football and scoring goals in a great team.”

More on the Newport County hotshot

Whether Telford will still want to stay this summer remains to be seen. Gaining promotion to the their tier would certainly boost Newport County’s chances of keeping him.

The last time that he came even remotely close to matching his current goalscoring exploits was for Bury during the 2018/19 season where he managed 14 goals under the now Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe.

With clubs preparing for the summer already, it would not be a surprise to see the ex-Blackpool man emerge on the radar of some other sides after his prolific season in front of goal.

Telford leads the way in terms of the top scorers in League Two and has his sights set on the golden boot award.