AFC Wimbledon have been blessed with some incredible goalkeepers in their rise through the English football pyramid.

AFC Wimbledon have a history of incredible keepers including Dave Beasant, the first ‘keeper to save a penalty in an FA Cup final in 1988.

The Dons currently have New Zealand international Nik Tzanev as their number one, with coach Ashley Bayes producing countless quality keepers including Josef Bursik.

But who are their top 5 shot stoppers this century?

5. James Shea

Shea was with the club for four years and made 95 appearances in that time. He was a critical part of the Neal Ardley era being a reliable shot stopper over the years.

He was solid both in Leagues One and Two for the Wombles after promotion in 2016 and is now at Luton Town in the Championship.

4. Kelle Roos

Roos joined the Dons on deadline day in January 2016. He quickly became number one and kept eight clean sheets in 20 games, a very impressive record.

Most importantly, the stopper ensured Wimbledon achieved promotion, keeping a clean sheet in 2-0 Playoff final win against Plymouth Argyle. The man mountain now plays for Derby County in the Championship.

3. Andy Little

Little signed from rivals Crawley Town back in 2005 and went on to make 147 appearances for the club.

Being with the Dons for three promotions, Little won the Player of the Season award for the Dons in 2005/6 and also won the Ryman League “Safe Hands” award.

2. Seb Brown

Brown will have an eternal place in Wimbledon history. He saved two penalties in the National League play-off final in 2011 which sent the Dons back to the Football League.

Making 125 appearances for the club and achieving two promotions, Brown then returned to become an academy coach in 2016.

1. Aaron Ramsdale

Obviously, the current Arsenal man takes the top spot. Ramsdale joined Wimbledon in January 2019 and almost single handedly kept the club in League One.

Making 20 appearances and keeping six clean sheets allowed the Dons to stay up on the final day having been 12 points adrift.