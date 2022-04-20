Bolton Wanderers have had some legendary strikers over the course of their history.

In the 21st Century they’ve had many highs and many lows, playing in European competitions and sinking all the way down into the fourth tier of English football.

And the club has played host to some great goal-scorers too – here in no particular order, we take a look at Bolton Wanderers’ top five strikers of the 21st Century so far…

Michael Ricketts (2000-2003)

Ricketts made 105 appearances scoring 42 goals for Bolton. His best season was 2000/01 where he scored 20 goals in all competitions, which very few Wanderers players have done in 21st Century. He went on to score 16 goals the following season before leaving for Middlesbrough in 2003, before retiring at Tranmere in 2010.

Gary Madine (2015-2018)



The only player on the list who is yet to retire, Madine was very much a fan favourite by the time he left in the January of 2018. He played 106 times and made 41 goal contributions, helping Bolton win promotion into the Championship in 2017. He left for Cardiff City in 2018 for £6million and currently plays for Blackpool, where he’s once again become something of a fan favourite.

Nicolas Anelka (2006-2008)

Anelka arrived from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in 2006 having already played for some elite European clubs in his career. including Real Madrid and Arsenal. During his time at Bolton, he played 61 games scoring 23 whilst also assisting nine. He left in 2008 for Chelsea where he went onto become a Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Kevin Davies (2003-2013)



Davies was a huge fan favourite throughout his time at the Trotters. He made over 400 appearances for the club, contributing to 132 goals. He etched his name in Premier League history with Bolton, but not for goal scoring – he picked up the third most amount of yellow cards in the top flight and has made the second most amount of fouls in Premier League history.

Eidur Gudjohnsen (1998-2000, 2014-2015)



Gudjohnsen played 80 times for the Trotters, scoring 24 goals in his two separate spells at the club. His best record was scoring 13 in the 1999/00 season which earned him a move to Chelsea. After playing for Barcelona he came back to Bolton in 2014 to make his big return, and he added another six goals in 25 games before moving on to China.