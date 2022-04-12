Over the past 22 years there have been some iconic names that have played between the sticks for Cardiff City.

Since the turn of the century, the Bluebirds have had the most success they have ever had as a football club. A lot of this is down to the number of quality goalkeepers that have donned the City shirt.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Cardiff City’s top five goalkeepers of the 21st century so far…

David Marshall

The Scottish international signed for the Bluebirds from Norwich City in 2009. Marshall arguably became Cardiff City’s greatest ever shot-stopper, helping to guide them to the Premier League, a Carling Cup final and a play-off final.

The 37-year-old made 278 appearances in all competitions, keeping 87 clean sheets in the process. After Marshall left it became clear that he was an exceptional talent, with a number of keepers failing to fill the role in his absence.

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge joined City after he was released by Walsall, turning into one of Neil Warnock’s greatest ever bargains. The Filipino international was originally signed to act as a back-up to veteran keeper Lee Camp but quickly proved himself to be capable of the starting position.

Etheridge kept 19 clean sheets in his first season in South Wales, playing a crucial role in Cardiff City’s promotion campaign. The 32-year-old made 102 appearances and kept 33 clean sheets. His most memorable moment is surely when he made two penalty saves in his first two Premier League matches.

Neil Alexander

Another Scottish goalkeeper that has etched his name into The Bluebirds history books, Alexander signed from Livingston in 2001. He played an integral role in Cardiff City’s rise up to the second division, with his 100th appearance for the club coming in the play-off semi-finals against Bristol City. Alexander kept 63 clean sheets in 194 appearances, paving the way for every other goalkeeper that went to play in the Welsh capital.



Tom Heaton



The England international signed for Cardiff City after being released by Manchester United in 2010. Heaton first played for City on loan during the 2008/09 season where he made 21 league appearances and keeping six clean sheets.

During his second spell, he made 27 appearances competing with Marshall for the number one spot. Heaton eventually left the Bluebirds after struggling to make many first team appearances.

Alex Smithies

Smithies has played for Cardiff City during a transitional period that has been a turbulent time for everybody involved. The 32-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable shot-stopper, making crucial saves at times that has helped the team to take all three points from matches.

He has made 100 appearances and has kept 24 clean sheets in the process but is out of contract this summer.