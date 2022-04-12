Bristol Rovers have had some exceptional goalkeepers over the course of the 21st century.

Bristol Rovers have had many a goalkeeper since the turn of the Century, some of which have written their names deep into Rovers’ history.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Bristol Rovers’ top five goalkeepers of the 21st Century so far.

Joe Lumley (2017)

Current Middlesborough shot-stopper Lumley joined the gas in the January of 2017 on loan from QPR and is the only loan player included in this top five. However, in a short space of time, he cemented himself as a cult hero with a string of fine performances.

Lumley kept eight clean sheets in 19 games for the Gas however did not make a single mistake leading to a goal in his time in the Rovers goalkeeper jersey.

In addition to his immense goalkeeping, Lumley’s passion made him a fan favorite amongst the Gas faithful. The same faithful were left disappointed when Lumley didn’t re-sign for the Gas after his loan spell ended.

Steve Mildenhall (2012-2017)

139 games at the Gas, 48 clean sheets, two promotions, and a cameo in the penalty shoot-out at Wembley with promotion to the Football League at stake – ‘Mildy’ established himself as a Rovers legend during his spell at the Memorial Stadium.

The 6’3 stopper signed from Southend United and immediately established himself as the Rovers number one until his final season before his retirement from football. Mildenhall played his role in two consecutive promotions as the Gas jumped from non-league to League One, with his loyalty to the Gas making him a hero among supporters.

Steve Phillips (2006-2010)

Phillips, one of few men to join Bristol Rovers from bitter rivals Bristol City, made 160 appearances in blue and white, keeping 55 clean sheets.

His best year in the Rovers net came in his first season, where the ‘keeper claimed the League Two golden glove as well as winning player of the year at Bristol Rovers as they won the play-offs to gain promotion out of League Two.

Phillips’ commanding presence in the Rovers’ goal kept him his number one spot until his final season, when he lost his spot to Mikkel Andersen before leaving to join Crewe Alexandra on loan.

Anssii Jaakkola (2019- present day)

Potentially the best shot-stopper Rovers fans have seen in the 21st century, injuries have blighted Jaakkola’s spell at the Mem following his signing from Reading.

Jaakkola’s excellent performances in his first season peaked at Plymouth Argyle away in the first round of the FA Cup just days after Graham Coughlan resigned. The Finnish international made a string of remarkable saves, peaking with a stunning right hand to claw the ball off the line.

Jaakola has since been usurped by James Belshaw as Rovers number one.

James Belshaw (2021-Present day)

Speaking of Belshaw, he comes in as the final entry to this list. In his first season, Belshaw has at times single-handedly kept Rovers in games, helping claw back points in their hunt to make the play-offs.

‘Belly’ has become a fan favorite since joining on a free and usurped the excellent Jaakkola to claim the first-choice role with the Gas.

After recently signing a new deal, expect Belshaw to be Rovers number one for a very long while.