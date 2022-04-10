Millwall boss Gary Rowett says he was pleased Oliver Burke got his first goal for the club yesterday.

Millwall beat Barnsley 4-1 to boost their promotion hopes.

Burke, 24, got on the scoresheet for the first time in Lions’ colours, whilst Danny McNamara (x2) and Benik Afobe also scored.

The London side are now only four points off the play-offs with give games left to play.

Speaking about Burke’s goal after the match, Rowett said, as per a report by News at Den:

“It was a good time to score. I was pleased for Burkey as well because he’s worked hard. He started really well for us and then got his injury.

“You can see his pace down the sides, that’s why I played him today.”

Late push for promotion by Millwall?

Millwall will be relieved to have picked up all three points against the Tykes after going three games without a win.

Burke made his move to The Den in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season from fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

He was allowed to leave the Blades to get more game time under his belt having made only six appearances for them during the first-half of the campaign.

The Scotland international, who has previously played for Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig, West Brom, Celtic and Alaves, has been on the books at Bramall Lane since 2020 but has struggled to make an impact with the Yorkshire club.

He has a new temporary home at Millwall now and could play a key role for them between now and the end of the campaign.

Next up for the Lions is an away trip to Preston North End on Friday, followed by a home clash against Hull City next Monday.