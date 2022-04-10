Reading have offered their managerial position to Paul Ince, as reported in the Sunday Mirror (Printed edition, 10.04.21, page 73).

Reading have asked the 54-year-old if he wants to stay on for next season.

Ince was placed in caretaker charge following the sacking of Veljko Paunović in February.

He has since picked up some big wins as the Royals look to avoid relegation to League One.

The Sunday Mirror claim the Berkshire outfit want him to become their full-time boss but he wants assurances that he can make some changes this summer.

Reading situation

Reading have beaten Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City since Ince took over on an interim basis and have also drawn against Bournemouth and Barnsley.

They lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City yesterday though which means the gap between them and the relegation zone remains at eight points.

The Royals took the lead after just seven minutes through Lucas Joao and led 1-0 at half-time. However, the visitors turned the game around in the second-half with goals from Alfie Doughty and Will Vaulks.

Ince’s side have five matches left to play, with Barnsley below them having a game in hand on them still.

They need two wins to secure their place in the second tier for the next campaign and the club are in for an interesting next couple of months.

Keeping Reading up would be a massive achievement for Ince but it remains to be seen whether he will be staying or heading out the exit door this summer.