Huddersfield Town clash with promotion rivals Luton Town in the Championship this evening.

The Terriers will be looking to build upon their recent win over Hull City after losing their previous two leagues fixtures. Before their defeat to Millwall in March, Huddersfield Town hadn’t lost a Championship match since November.

The Hatters have been one of the surprises of the season and continue their trend of unpredictability, not losing a game since March. However, with two draws in their last two games, Luton Town will surely be looking to get back to winning ways.

A win for the hosts could push them above Nottingham Forest into 3rd place, just four points away from the automatic promotion spots.

The Hatters would overtake Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest if they take all three points, putting them within touching distance of 2nd placed Bournemouth.

Huddersfield Town team news

Winger Rolando Aarons picked up an injury against Bristol City in December and looks set to miss the remainder of the season. Ryan Schofield injured his shoulder in a FA Cup match against Burnley in January and continues to be side-lined.

Alex Vallejo is also absent, suffering a knee injury in November. Jonathan Hogg is currently in the latter stages of his recovery but may not feature after suffering a knee injury against Cardiff City in November.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Toffolo

Colwill

Lees

Turton

O’Brien

Russell

Holmes

Koroma

Ward

Thomas

This fixture could pan out to be the most important of both sides’ seasons. Huddersfield Town and Luton Town have both defied the odds, finding themselves sitting in play-off positions in the latter stages of the competition. The Terriers have struggled for form in recent games but Carlos Corberan will emphasise the importance of this match to his players.

Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward have both been instrumental to the success of Huddersfield Town’s season and could prove to be the difference in a tightly contested fixture such as this one.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tonight and will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.