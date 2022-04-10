Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says yesterday’s win was a “great team effort”.

Hull City beat promotion chasing Middlesbrough 1-0 away with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring the winner on 74 minutes.

The Tigers have taken one step closer to survival in the Championship.

Arveladze has taken to Twitter this morning to send the following message to the club’s fans (see tweet below):

Big win, clean sheet and great team effort against a tough side yesterday! Thanks for the love and support Tigers! We keep going! UTT #hcafc 🐯🧡 pic.twitter.com/FHFT6EUYuw — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) April 10, 2022

Hull City nearly there

Hull City were promoted from League One last term under former head coach Grant McCann and it has been a tough first year back in the second tier for them.

It is no secret that Derby County and Reading’s point deductions have helped them but surviving will be a great achievement by all their players.

The Tigers’ away form under Arveladze has been excellent and they haven’t lost on the road in their last six outings. However, they will be keen to improve their results on home soil and have lost their last six on the spin at the MKM Stadium.

It is expected to be a summer of transition for the East Yorkshire outfit with both comings and going expected as they gear up for their first full campaign under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

Arveladze came in at the end of January and is on the verge of keeping the club in the Championship, which is what he was brought in to do.

Hull City are back in action this Friday at home to Cardiff City and the Bluebirds go into that one on the back of their win away at Reading yesterday.