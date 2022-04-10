Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has heaped praise on George Dobson after yesterday’s win.

Charlton Athletic picked up an impressive 1-0 away victory against promotion chasing Rotherham United.

Dobson, 24, scored the only goal of the game on 55 minutes to help his side pick up all three points.

The midfielder has been a key player for the Addicks this season since joining the club last summer.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“He’s been outstanding for me. He’s been magnificent. He’s deserved that. It’s been a while coming, a goal for him, but he deserved that today. His overall performance in the game was brilliant. Since I took over, he’s been a mainstay in the team. I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s been the most consistent. He’s played every game and kept his shirt. I said when I took over, if you’re performing on the pitch then you keep your place. He’s probably the only one that’s managed to keep his place every single one. Brilliant. Delighted for him.”

Key man for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder from fellow League One side Sunderland in July last year and he has since been ever-present for the London outfit, making 40 appearances in all competitions to date.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the Addicks’ most prized assets, having previously fallen out of favour at the Stadium of Light.

Dobson joined Sunderland back in 2019 having previously played for Arsenal, West Ham United, Sparta Rotterdam and Walsall and played 46 times before being shipped out on loan to AFC Wimbledon.

Charlton Athletic are in a decent run of form at the moment and have lost just once in their last six league games.

They don’t have much to play for between now and the end of the season but yesterday’s win at Rotherham United shows they aren’t on the beach just yet.

Next up for Jackson’s side is a home clash against Morecambe, who are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the division and lost 2-1 away at Cambridge United last time out.