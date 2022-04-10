Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says Aston Villa loan man Keinan Davis has been playing “so well” over recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest’s move to sign the striker in the January transfer window on loan was a masterstroke.

Davis, 24, has become an instant hit with the Reds and has scored five goals in 14 games for them so far.

He added to his goal tally yesterday as they won 2-0 at home to Birmingham City, with defender Scott McKenna scoring the other one.

Cooper heaped praise on his attacker and said after the match, as per a report by Birmingham Live:

“Keinan deserved his goal. He’s been playing so well.

“He does want to score goals. We don’t get too caught up when he doesn’t, but he would have wanted that. He deserved that, so I’m pleased for him. It was a great goal.”

Popular man at Nottingham Forest

Davis has provided Nottingham Forest with another dimension in attack and his pace and power has been causing all sorts of problems for Championship defenders since his winter switch.

The forward has been on the books at parent club Aston Villa since they swooped to sign him from non-league side Biggleswade Town back in 2015.

He has played 87 times for the Midlands outfit since then, firing seven goals, but was given the green light to head out on loan when Nottingham Forest came calling.

His form has helped his loan side rise to 3rd in the Championship table and they are flying under Cooper as they eye promotion to the top flight. They are only six points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth now with the Cherries drawing 0-0 away at Sheffield United yesterday.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last 10 league outings and have a big clash coming up on Friday at home to Luton Town.