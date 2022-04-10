Sunderland boss Alex Neil has heaped praise on midfielder Elliot Embleton after his goal yesterday.

Sunderland’s midfielder scored a late winner for them away at Oxford United.

Embleton, 23, has had an impressive season for the Black Cats and came up with a big goal for his side against the U’s.

The North East club are 6th in the League One table with five games left to play of the campaign.

Speaking after the win at the Kassam Stadium, Neil said, as per the Sunderland Echo:

“I said to Elliot afterwards, his importance and the importance of all the substitutes is going to be crucial between now and the end of the season.”

In regards to the goal, Neil said:

“That’s the quality Elliot has got, he is technically excellent, a really, really good player, and I am delighted for him to get that goal.”

Big player for Sunderland

Embleton has established himself as one of Sunderland’s most prized assets and has made 40 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with eight goals and six assists.

He has been on the books at the Stadium of Light for his whole career to date and has had loan spells away at Grimsby Town and Blackpool in the past to gain experience.

The former England youth international will be fully focused on helping the Black Cats finally return to the Championship this season and they are inside the play-offs on goal difference ahead of Wycombe Wanderers.

Neil’s side are on a roll at the moment and are unbeaten in their last eight games as their push for promotion picks up some serious momentum.

Sunderland have a big week coming up and take on Shrewsbury Town at home on Friday, followed by a trip to 4th place Plymouth Argyle next Monday. They will be full of confidence after their win over Oxford United.