Derby County fell to a 2-1 defeat at Swansea City yesterday. It was a result where all three goals came in the opening quarter of the game.

It was also a result that leaves Derby County 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table. They are on 28 points and are nine points from safety. Relegation to League One is looking more of a likelihood.

However, relegation is just one predicament that Derby County faces. A more pressing one is the ownership of the club. That seems to be clearing up somewhat with American businessman Chris Kirchner nominated by administrators – Quantuma – as the preferred bidder.

This nomination gives Kirchner a period of exclusivity as he looks to iron out the particulars that would see him take control of the club. Kirchner is in America at the moment but has been answering questions on Twitter from

Kirchner questions clarify Rooney role

Many questions have been asked of Chris Kirchner’s intentions regarding Derby County; more were put to him last night on Twitter. Some of these concerns were around players and recruitment:

It’s actually only 4 I believe… and I guess we better start recruiting our asses off 🙂 https://t.co/1PPozb1BM2 — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 8, 2022

Obviously worried about the number of contracted players – and what this holds for next season – fans were also quick to ask about this:

I’m sure we will… but I’ll default to Wayne and the team internally. He knows the squad he wants, my job is to give him the resources to assemble that squad. https://t.co/vSKjOGo5CA — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 8, 2022

Derby County fans were also quick to ask questions about how potential players might be brought to the club, irrespective of what division Derby County find themselves in:

That’ll be up to Garry and Wayne. I’ll trust their judgement. https://t.co/nxelVE2ZDK — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) April 8, 2022

Kirchner’s retweeted replies (above) seem to indicate that Wayne Rooney’s role as Derby County manager is safe at Pride Park.

Thoughts

Should Chris Kirchner see this through to the end and become the new owner of Derby County, it will bring to an end a troubled recent history for the Rams.

It is also good news that Kirchner seems to have Wayne Rooney in mind for the manager’s job and rightly so.

Wayne Rooney has done a more than impressive job at the helm in difficult circumstances. Since taking over the reins as Caretaker Manager at the club, Rooney has overseen 79 games in charge.

This season he has been hamstrung by 21 points worth of deductions for the club going into administration. Those 21 points, had they not been deducted, would have seen the Rams on 49 points, in 17th place in the table and relatively safe from relegation.

As it is, they are not safe and are very much in the mix. Chris Kirchner standing by Wayne Rooney makes sense in that it gives the club much-needed stability at a vital time.