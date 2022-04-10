Grimsby Town defender Luke Waterfall says he hopes they can re-sign Hull City loan man Andy Smith this summer.

The youngster joined the National League side on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Smith, 20, has been a hit with the Mariners and is enjoying plenty of first-team football.

He is due to return to the MKM Stadium this summer but his teammate wants him to head back to Blundell Park.

Waterfall has said, as per a report by Grimsby Live:

“He has coped with the physical side of things which can be difficult for a young player coming in from under-23s and they haven’t played much. This league is very physical and, at times, hard to cope with.

“He has done brilliantly. It looks like, as with Ryley (Towler), he will go on and have a good career, hopefully. Hopefully, we can keep him here a bit longer. I don’t know plans for next season but he’s a player I’ve enjoyed playing with.”

Hull City situation

Smith spent the first-half of this campaign on loan in League Two with Salford City and his parent club gave him the green light to switch clubs this past winter.

He struggled for opportunities with the Ammies and played only three times for Gary Bowyer’s men.

He said late last month that he would be interested in returning to Grimsby Town next term but it is yet to be known what Hull City’s plans are for him.

The centre-back has risen up through the Tigers’ academy alongside the likes of Jacob Greaves, Keane Lewis-Potter and Brandon Fleming.

He has been a regular for the the Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut back in August last year by their former boss Grant McCann.

Smith is down the pecking order at Hull City and a return to Paul Hurst’s side in non-league would enable him to get more experience under his belt.