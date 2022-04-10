Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins picked up a shoulder injury yesterday, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley’s survival hopes have been dealt a major blow after their 4-1 loss away at Millwall.

Collins, 25, was substituted off after just 24 minutes and was replaced by Jack Walton.

The Barnsley Chronicle says the severity of his injury is yet to be known but he looked in “severe discomfort”.

Blow for Barnsley

Things are going from bad to worse for Barnsley as their hopes of staying up in the Championship start to fade away.

They also have key pair Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow sidelined at the moment and Collins may now join them in the treatment room.

The stopper has been their number one this season and has made 40 appearances in all competitions. He moved to Oakwell back in 2019 from Chelsea after impressing out on loan in the Football League at Forest Green Rovers and Burton Albion.

Collins has found a home in South Yorkshire but is likely to be playing his football in League One in the next campaign unless his side can escape.

Poya Asbaghi’s men are currently eight points from safety with six games left to play and are a single point above Derby County and Peterborough United below them.

Reading lost 2-1 to Cardiff City yesterday which means the Royals remain eight points ahead having played a game more.

20th place Hull City beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium which means they are all but safe now under Shota Arveladze.