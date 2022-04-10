Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says Denver Hume is still struggling with a back issue.

Portsmouth left the left-back out of the squad for their trip to Cheltenham Town yesterday.

Pompey ended up losing 1-0 with midfielder Liam Sercombe scoring the only goal of the game.

Hume, 23, was nowhere to be seen again and is still battling back from injury.

Cowley has provided this update on his situation, as per Hampshire Live:

“He is just struggling with his back, he’s got a disc issue which is creating some neural pain. We are hoping it won’t be too long and potentially, he will be back during the week.”

Portsmouth spell so far

Portsmouth swooped to sign the defender in the January transfer window from fellow League One side Sunderland to bolster their defensive department.

He has since made nine games for the Hampshire outfit in all competitions but hasn’t played since the 1-0 away defeat at Plymouth Argyle last month. His last appearance in the squad was against Wycombe Wanderers on 19th March.

His side are hoping he can return next week as they gear up to face promotion chasing Rotherham United on Tuesday night, followed by a clash against Lincoln City on Friday.

Matches are coming thick and fast but Portsmouth won’t want to take any risks with Hume to make his injury worse.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Sunderland and went on to play 84 times for their first-team before they let him leave this past winter.

Hume has a new home at Portsmouth now and their hopes of making the play-offs this term have faded away now. It is all about next season for Cowley’s men which will be their full-back’s first full campaign at the club.