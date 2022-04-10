West Brom entertained Stoke City on Saturday afternoon at The Hawthorns. It was a game that saw The Baggies lose 3-1.

That loss leaves Steve Bruce’s side 11th in the Sky Bet Championship table. Sitting eight points shy of 6th place, their play-off hopes are dwindling quickly.

The first half was a tug-o-war between both sides with very little giving. West Brom enjoyed the majority of possession (56.7%) but Stoke City (7) had more shooting opportunities.

It was from one of these that the Potters went ahead. Michael O’Neill’s side went 1-0 up after West Brom’s Jake Livermore (16′) put through his own goal.

There was more urgency from West Brom in the second half and they maintained their dominance of the ball. They also managed more shooting opportunites (10) than Stoke (6) could muster.

However, Stoke scored first thorugh Jacob Brown (59′) to make it 2-0 before Callum Robinson (73′) pulled one back for the Baggies. There was enough time at the end for Lewis Baker (90+3′) to make it 3-1 to Stoke City.

Despite this defeat, there was one West Brom man who stood out – Andy Carroll.

The numbers do not lie…

33-year-old Carroll came to West Brom following a free transfer from Reading at the tail end of the January transfer window. He’d been at Reading for six months after being rescued from the free-agent pile.

Before that he’d been at Newcastle United for two years, returning to the Magpies whom he’d left for a big-money transfer to Liverpool in 2011.

Since arriving at West Brom, Andy Carroll has made 12 Championship appearances, scoring two goals. Saturday’s game against Stoke City was one where he stood out.

As per WhoScored’s match statistics, he had an excellent game in what was a disappointing defeat for his West Brom side. He saw a lot of West Brom’s ball (3.7%) and this allowed him to fashion four shots at goal.

He didn’t complete a high volume of passes – only 12 completed passes – but three of his passes were key passes, leading to a chance for a teammate.

Even more impressive was that he was totally dominant in the air where he won an astonishing 19 headers. To put this into perspective, it was 14 more than any other player on the pitch and this was a large part in the 7.7 match rating he received.

Next up for Andy Carroll and his West Brom teammates is another home game against Blackpool next week – on Good Friday.