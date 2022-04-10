Hull City have a deal agreed to sign Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a permanent basis this summer, according to Barry Cooper.

Hull City swooped to sign the striker on loan from Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has made seven appearances for the Tigers since his winter switch but hasn’t scored yet.

Shota Arveladze’s side are expected to snap up up in the next transfer window, with Hull Live reporter Cooper tweeting (see tweet below):

Absolutely he does, there’s a deal agreed and he’ll be here next season barring any issues. #hcafc — Baz Cooper (@bazdjcooper) April 9, 2022

Hull City spell to date

It has been a tough start for Sayyadmanesh at the MKM Stadium and it has been hard for him to make an impact as he usually comes off the bench late on in games.

He was handed a start yesterday away at Middlesbrough and put in an impressive performance to help Hull City pick up a 1-0 win.

The Iran international missed a big chance in the Tigers’ last home game against Huddersfield Town but showed what he is capable of at the Riverside Stadium.

He has been on the books of his parent club Fenerbahce since 2019 after they landed him from Esteghlal. He has since played three times for the Turkish Super Lig giants and has also been loaned out to İstanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk over recent seasons to gain experience.

It appears Hull City have an option to buy him that they will be exercising and they will be hoping he can hit the ground running with them in the next campaign.

Next up for Arveladze’s men is a home clash against Cardiff City on Friday.