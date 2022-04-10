Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has taken to Twitter after their win away at Lincoln City yesterday.

Wigan Athletic beat Lincoln City 3-1 with goals from Callum Lang (x2) and Will Keane.

The Latics remain top of the League One table and are three points above MK Dons and six points above Rotherham United.

Al Hammad sent the following message to supporters after the victory at the LNER Stadium (see tweet below):

Wigan Athletic on a roll

Wigan Athletic are unbeaten in their last eight league games and their fate is now in their own hands as they chase down promotion to the Championship.

They have six matches left to play and have two games in hand on 2nd place MK Dons.

The Latics opened the scoring after just eight minutes through Lang, only for Lincoln City to equalise shortly after through Anthony Scully.

However, the Tics’ quality shone through in the end and they stormed into a 3-1 lead with Will Keane pouncing and Lang getting his second.

Leam Richardson’s men are back in action on Tuesday night and take on a Burton Albion side who have nothing to play for.

Al Hammad will not be getting carried away with anything just yet but Wigan Athletic are in a very strong position right now. It is easy to forget that they were battling against relegation in the last campaign.

Their owner has become a popular figure at the DW Stadium and it is nice to see the club in safe hands.