Manchester United will cut ties with Birmingham City loan man Tahith Chong this summer, as reported by the Mirror.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and will not be extending his stay with his parent club.

Chong, 22, sees his deal at Old Trafford expire in late June and he is poised to become a free agent.

He has spent this past campaign in the Championship and has been gaining first-team experience at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City spell so far

Birmingham City swooped to sign the attacker last July to boost their options at the top end of the pitch and he has since made 19 league appearances for the Blues in this campaign, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

He has struggled with injuries during his time with Lee Bowyer’s side but they are believed to be interested in keeping him for longer.

The fact that Manchester United are set to release him in a couple of months time will certainly boost their hopes of luring him to the Midlands on a long-term basis.

Chong has played for the Red Devils since 2016 after they signed him from Feyenoord and he has since played 16 times for the Premier League giants in all competitions, as well as having other loan spells away at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge to get some game time.

Birmingham City were beaten 2-0 away at promotion chasing Nottingham Forest yesterday and are back in action on Friday at home to Coventry City.