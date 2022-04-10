Huddersfield Town loan man Levi Colwill is attracting interest from elsewhere, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Huddersfield Town have had the youngster on loan from Chelsea for the whole of this season and he has caught the eye in the Championship.

Colwill, 19, is due to return to his parent club this summer.

He is being eyed by a “host” of European and Premier League sides, with journalist Romano tweeting (see tweet below):

Chelsea will receive proposals in the summer for Levi Colwill after his impressive season on loan at Huddersfield – his current Chelsea deal expires in June 2025. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC Host of European and Premier League clubs lining up a summer transfer for talented English defender. pic.twitter.com/PjIWwBE0bT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2022

Hit at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town signed the teenager last summer to bolster their defensive department and he was allowed to leave Chelsea on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt.

Colwill has since adapted well to life in the Football League and has become a key player for Carlos Corberan’s side.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with a couple of goals from defence.

His current focus will be on helping Huddersfield Town gain promotion to the Premier League in this campaign. They are currently 4th in the league table and are back in action tomorrow at home to Luton Town.

Colwill’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2025 but they will have a decision to make on his future at the club if another club comes in for him, especially if they can’t guarantee him game time.

He has been on the books of the London giants since 2011 and has risen up through their academy. However, the centre-back is yet to make a senior appearance for Thomas Tuchel’s side.