Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says yesterday was a “great win”.

Charlton Athletic beat promotion chasing Rotherham United 1-0 thanks to George Dobson’s goal on 55 minutes.

The Addicks sent their travelling away support back down to London with an impressive three points.

Sandgaard is delighted with the result and took to Twitter after the match to send the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

0-1 on the road. Great win! #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) April 9, 2022

Impressive result for Charlton Athletic

It is safe to say Charlton Athletic’s season is over and it is all about the next campaign for them now. However, yesterday proved that they are capable of competing with the top teams in League One on their day and is an encouraging sign ahead of next term.

The Addicks have a number of players out of contract this summer like Adam Matthews, Conor Washington and Ben Purrington and have some big decisions to make on their respective futures. The remaining few games of the season are good opportunities for individuals to show why they should be handed extensions.

It is expected to be a summer of transition at The Valley with both comings and goings and Johnnie Jackson will be eager to show what he can do with a full campaign at the helm.

Charlton Athletic have hit a bit of form over recent times and have lost just once in their last six outings in the league. They are currently 15th in the league table with four games left to play.

Next up for them is a home clash against Morecambe on Friday.