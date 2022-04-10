Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says Manchester City loan man Lewis Fiorini was the “best player on the pitch” yesterday.

Lincoln City were beaten 3-1 at home by table toppers Wigan Athletic.

The Imps fell behind after just eight minutes but equalised on 14 minutes through Anthony Scully.

However, the visitors turned on the style and ended up picking up a valuable three points to boost their automatic promotion hopes.

Despite the defeat, Appleton was full of praise for Fiorini and said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“I thought Lewis Fiorini was the best player on the pitch.”

He added: “We’ve asked him to do different responsibilities this year,” added Appleton. “He’s played a couple of roles for us, which will be great for his education. He’s played on the left-hand side, the right-hand side, as an eight, which is his best position. At times we’ve had to play him as a four.

“In terms of being able to play at the top level, you have to be able to play the ball forward, and he does it as well as anyone in this league.”

Lincoln City spell so far

Lincoln City swooped to sign Fiorini last summer on a loan deal until the end of the season to add more competition and depth to their midfield department.

He was given the green light to leave his parent club to get some first-team experience under his belt and has since made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and three assists.

The youngster has been on the books at Manchester City for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the current Premier League table toppers.

Fiorini is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and was also loaned out in the last campaign to Dutch outfit NEC Breda before Lincoln City came calling.

He has adapted well to life in League One and the Imps are currently eight points above the drop zone with five games left to play.

Next up for Appleton’s men is a trip to Portsmouth on Friday.