Sheffield Wednesday made the trip from South Yorkshire to Lancashire to take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. It was a game where honours were ever, both sides fighting out a 1-1 draw.

That draw was a result that saw Sheffield Wednesday remain in the play-offs; the Owls sitting in 5th place in the League One table.

An even first half in terms of goals was a half where Bolton had more of the possession (59.7%) but Sheffield Wednesday had more (10) of the chances. Still, despite their differing endeavours, neither team was able to break the deadlock.

The second half was almost a carbon copy of the first in terms of possession and chances. Bolton Wanderers (52.2%) again bossed the ball with Darren Moore’s Owls (11) creating more chances. It was Wednesday who scored first through Jordan Storey (66′) only for MJ Williams to equalise (90′) to make it a 1-1 draw and honours even.

One Sheffield Wednesday man who stood out in the 1-1 draw was Harlee Dean.

The numbers tell their own story…

30-year-old Harlee Dean is on loan at Hillsborough from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City. He’d played 15 Championship games for Lee Bowyer’s Blues ahead of his January move to Hillsborough.

After initially struggling to break into Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side, Dean’s appearance against Bolton Wanderer’s was his fourth successive game for the Owls.

He’s beginning to put together more consistent performances and his efforts in yesterday’s drawn game at the University of Bolton Stadium was one of those.

Dean played at the centre of a Sheffield Wednesday back three and, as per WhoScored match data, he was a key part in helping the Owls maintain their defensive shape.

On that front, he won the only tackle situation that he was involved in and also made one clearance and two interceptions. More impressively than that, he won a game-leading six headers – three more than any other player on the pitch.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday and Harlee Dean is a trip south next weekend to face MK Dons on Easter Saturday.