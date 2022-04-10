Sheffield United entertained promotion-chasing Bournemouth at Bramall Lane in Saturday afternoon’s early kick-off. It was a game that ended in a hard-fought, goalless draw.

This result sees Sheffield United consolidate their play-off place in the Championship table. Ahead of the later kick-offs, Paul Heckingbottom’s side sat in 5th place in the standings.

It was an even first half with Sheffield United edging both possession (52%-48%) and the shot count (7-5). Bournemouth were the more accurate of the two sides, having two shots on target from Ryan Christie to one from Morgan Gibbs-White.

The second half saw Bournemouth up their possession (52.4%). It was a half of even fewer chances with Sheffield United having just three shots – Bournemouth managing just one. It was that closeness that eventually saw both sides settle for a share of the points and a 0-0 scoreline.

One player who was a key to keeping the scores level was Sheffield United centre-back Ben Davies.

The numbers tell their own story…

Ben Davies is on a season-long loan at Sheffield United from Premier League side Liverpool. He’s failed to make a breakthrough at Anfield since moving there from Preston North End.

However, he’s making waves at Bramall Lane and has made 22 appearances now for the Blades, scoring one goal along the way.

As per WhoScored’s match data, it’s his numbers from the goalless draw with promotion-challenging Bournemouth that proved him to be key to Sheffield United gaining a share of the points.

The Liverpool loanee completed both the tackle situations that he was involved in. He also won all three defensive headers that he contested.

His defensive contribution continued with four clearances to mop up Bournemouth attacks as well as three interceptions to snuff out any danger.

The next chance for Ben Davies to shine for Sheffield United is when Paul Heckingbottom’s side host Reading next Friday.