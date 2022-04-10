Sheffield Wednesday crossed the Pennines to face Bolton Wanderers at their University of Bolton Stadium. It was a game that ended 1-1 with the Owls conceding late on.

That result sees Darren Moore’ side now sit 5th in the Sky Bet League One table, one of a clutch of sides on 73 points.

The first half was a tight affair where Bolton (59.9%) dominated possession but Sheffield Wednesday (10-4) dominated the chances. Still, neither side could find the back of the net in a goalless opening 45 minutes.

The second half was pretty much a reflection of the opening half. Bolton Wanderers were seeing more of the ball but Darren Moore’s Owls were creating more of the chances. However – right at the death – Bolton Wanderers equalised through MJ Williams.

Here are three Sunderland players who managed to shine in the 1-1 draw against Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side.

Jordan Storey – WhoScored rating 7.5

Storey played on the right side of a back three for Sheffield Wednesday and was a stand-out player on Saturday. He completed all three tackles that he went in for as well as making one clearance and one interception. He also won two headers in a performance that helped keep the Trotters at bay.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 7.5

Barry Bannan continued to prove that he is Sheffield Wednesday’s Mr Consistent with another solid display for the Owls. Playing at the heart of a midfield five, Bannan controlled a lot of Sheffield Wednesday’s performance. He saw a lot (7%) of his side’s possession, taking 73 touches across the game. He fashioned four shots at goal – two of which were on target. He also completed 38 passes – five of which were key passes creating chances.

Harlee Dean – WhoScored rating 7.3

On-loan Birmingham City defender Dean was another Sheffield Wednesday player who put in a consistent shift at the University of Bolton Stadium. He won six of the seven headers that he contested as well as completing the only tackle he was involved in. His defensive performance also included two interceptions and a clearance. He also took three shots at goal – one of these hitting the woodwork.