Sunderland made the long trip south to face an impressive Oxford United. It was a game that ended 2-1 with Alex Neil’s Black Cats taking all three points.

That result sees Sunderland now sit 6th in the Sky Bet League One table.

The first half’s early exchanges saw Oxford United dominate the ball but the chances created were more evenly shared out. It was from one of these early chances that Sunderland went 1-0 up through Corry Evans (16′).

However, Karl Robinson’s U’s side are dangerous and equalised through Elliott Moore (35′), Billy Bordin with the assist. That was the last goal action of the opening half, the referee’s whistle seeing both sides turn around on level terms.

The early exchanges of the second half saw Robinson’s Oxford United outfit create more chances despite seeing less of the ball. In the end, second-half possession (63.7%) told and Sunderland grabbed a late winner through Eliott Embleton (89′), Ross Stewart providing the assist.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out in what was a hard-fought 2-1 win against a more than useful Oxford United outfit.

Ross Stewart – WhoScored rating 7.6

Scottish striker Stewart may not have gotten onto the scoresheet, and add to his 22 goals, but he did provide an assist – his third of the season. Alongside this, he won six headers and created two chances from his 16 completed passes. He also helped out defensively, making three clearances of Oxford ball.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 7.5

Central midfielder Evans was always going to score highly in the ratings thanks to his opening goal for Sunderland. His game was much more rounded than this, though. He completed both the tackles he went for, as well as making two clearances and one interception.

Anthony Patterson – WhoScored rating 6.9

21-year-old goalkeeper Patterson couldn’t do much about Oxford United’s equaliser at the Kassam Stadium. However, the young stopper kept Alex Neil’s side in the game with four saves – a big help towards the Black Cats getting all three points on offer.