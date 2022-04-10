Derby County travelled west to South Wales to face Swansea City. It was a game that ended 2-1 with Swansea City taking all three points on offer.

That result sees Derby County continuing to lose a battle against relegation. Wayne Rooney’s side still sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table and are nine points adrift of safety.

The first half saw home side Swansea City hog the early possession but Derby County were competitive and kept pace with early chances. However, it was the Swans’ possession that told and the home side were 2-0 up early on – Joel Piroe (8′, 16′) with an early brace.

Wayne Rooney’s side refused to buckle and Tom Lawrence (22′) pulled the Rams back into the game from the spot. Both sides continued to look for openings but the half ended 2-1 with Swansea City in the ascendency.

The second half saw pretty much a repeat of the first half with Swansea having more of the ball and creating more of the chances. However, despite the best strivings of both sides, there was to be no further addition to the 2-1, half-time scoreline.

Here are three Derby County players who were somewhat disappointing in the 2-1 loss to Swansea City.

Curtis Davies – WhoScored rating 6.2

Veteran centre-back Davies didn’t have the most impressive or commanding of games at the heart of Derby County’s back four. High passing accuracy (93%) and 56 completed passes masked a sub-par performance from the 37-year-old. He failed to win any headers and only completed two tackles.

Krystian Bielik – WhoScored rating 6.2

Poland international Bielik was another Derby County player whose performance wasn’t up to scratch against a better Swansea City side. The 24-year-old played the full game but his class didn’t shine through. Despite seeing a lot of Derby County’s possession (4.2%), the Pole only managed to complete 18 passes with none of these key passes leading to chances. His |

Eiran Cashin- WhoScored rating 6.3

Youngster Cashin was disappointing against Nottingham Forest, failing to show the spark that has been seen in recent games. He played the whole game and, whilst highly accurate (90%) with his passing, failed to produce the goods. He made no tackles and just one interception. Seven clearances of Swansea ball were not enough to redress what was an indifferent showing from the 20-year -old.