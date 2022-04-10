QPR made the long journey north to Lancashire to face Preston North End at Deepdale. It was a game that ended in a 2-1 defeat for Mark Warburton’s QPR side.

That result sees QPR’s stumbling form continue and Warburton’s side now sit 10th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The first half was an even affair with possession more or less shared and QPR (7) taking marginally more shots (6) than their hosts. In a tight half of football, it was Preston North End who took the lead, Jimmy Dunne (42′) putting through his own goal.

The second half was one where QPR saw more of the ball but Preston North End (12) had far more chances to score than their visitors from London. It was from one of these chances that QPR went 2-0 down, Cameron Archer (50′) stretching the Lilywhites lead. That was the scoreline until nearly the end of the game – Andre Gray grabbing a late consolation goal.

Here are three QPR players who failed to impress in the 2-1 loss to Preston North End.

Ilias Chair – WhoScored rating 6.0

The normally sparkling Chair was devoid of that sparkle during his time on the pitch before his 69th-minute substitution. Despite seeing a lot of QPR’s possession (3.2%), he failed to have much of an impact. He completed just one dribble, 18 passes without creating any chances and made no defensive contributions.

Luke Amos – WhoScored rating 6.3

25-year-old Amos was another R’s player who failed to turn it on at Deepdale for Mark Warburton’s side. Whilst creating two chances from 22 accurate passes, he simply didn’t put himself around enough where it mattered. Needing to be on the front foot, he was instead forced more into a defensive shell.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 6.5

Dykes is QPR’s frontman but failed to put in a performance against Preston North End that justified that tag. He completed just eight passes and none of these created chances. He did win four headers but these represented just a 44% success rate from the nine headers he went for.