Birmingham City travelled to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground hoping to improve their inconsistent form of late. It was a game that ended 2-0 to the home side, Birmingham City again on the losing side.

That result sees Birmingham City now sitting 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table. With between five and six games left to play, the Blues are not yet mathematically safe.

The first half all belonged to opponents Nottingham Forest in the early exchanges. The home side Reds bossed possession and controlled the early chances. It was from one of these chances that Forest went 1-0 up through Kienan Davis (5′). Despite the best efforts of both sides, it was this single goal that separated the sides.

The second half saw pretty much a repeat of the tight nature of the opening 45 minutes. The opening exchanges were guarded and neither side was able to consistently gain the upper hand.

However, Nottingham Forest turning the screw meant that Bowyer’s Birmingham City side began to buckle. Defender Scott McKenna (79′) scored a second goal for Nottingham Forest to make it 2-0 – putting the game beyond the Blues.

Here are three Birmingham City players who disappointed in the 2-0 loss to a very good Nottingham Forest side.

Juninho Bacuna – WhoScored rating 5.6

24-year-old midfielder Bacuna had a game where he failed to impress. He saw a lot of Birmingham City ball (5.6%) but it was ball that he failed to do much with. He completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts (60%) and failed to create any chances for teammates. He did win one header but failed to register a clearance or an interception.

Onel Hernandez – WhoScored rating 5.7

Hernandez was another of Lee Bowyer’s charges who failed to impress in defeat to Nottingham Forest. Despite an impressive completion accuracy (86%), his low-volume passing game saw him complete only 12 passes. None of these completed passes led to the creation of teammate chances. He also failed to register any defensive output in a performance sooner forgotten than remembered.

Scott Hogan – WhoScored rating 5.8

Experienced forward Hogan was another Blues player who wasn’t on his game on Saturday against Nottingham Forest. Despite spending 82 minutes on the field, Hogan’s performance was a low-key affair. He only completed 11 passes and failed to get a shot off at goal. His one completed header came at the expense of four headers that he lost.