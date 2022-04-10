Nottingham Forest welcomed Birmingham City to the City Ground hoping to keep up their impressive form of late. It was a game that ended 2-0 with Nottingham Forest getting all three points.

That result sees Nottingham Forest maintain their promotion charge – they are unbeaten since the end of January. Steve Cooper’s side now sit3rd in the Sky Bet Championship table – just six points behind Bournemouth.

The first half saw Cooper’s charges fully in control with most of the possession and creating all the early chances. It was from one of these that Kienan Davis (5′) put the Reds 1-0 up, Brennan Johnson providing the assist. It was a tight affair as both sides looked for an opening. It wasn’t to be, the whistle ending the opening half on that 1-0 scoreline.

The second half’s opening exchanges were like those of the opening 45 minutes, tight and with little to separate both sides. Nottingham Forest were creating more chances but struggling to find a breakthrough. Yet, a breakthrough did come and Scott McKenna (79′) made it 2-0 to Forest. That was the score at the end of the game.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who stood out in another win for Steve Cooper’s impressive side.

Kienan Davis – WhoScored rating 8.8

24-year-old Davis put in an impressive shift during his time on the pitch – he was subbed off on 81 minutes. He scored his fifth goal of the season to open Nottingham Forest’s account against Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City outfit. Against the Blues, Davis had four shots at goal, completed five dribbles and made one tackle.

Scott McKenna – WhoScored rating 7.6

McKenna played on the left side of a back three for Nottingham Forest in their win on Saturday. It was a game that saw him see a lot of the ball (9%), with him going on to complete 45 passes. He also won five headers and made two clearances. To top it off, he also scored his second goal of the season.

James Garner – WhoScored rating 7.6

Manchester United loanee Garner again impressed for Forest in the middle of the park. Whilst he only completed one tackle, the strengths of his performance lay elsewhere. He completed 28 passes and three of these were key passes leading to chances – including the assist for Scott McKenna’s goal. Alongside this output, Garner also made one clearance and two interceptions.