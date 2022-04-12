Huddersfield Town have had goalkeepers of real quality over the course of their114-year history.

The 21st Century saw the highs and lows of Huddersfield Town. Throughout these years there have been many a player who will live long in the memories of the Town faithful for years to come.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Huddersfield Town’s top five goalkeepers of the 21st Century so far…

Nico Vaesen (1998-2001)

Starting off with a ‘keeper who sneaks into the list for the latter part of his Huddersfield Town career. Vaesen cemented himself as a firm fan favourite throughout his three years at the club, in which he won fans player of the season in his first season.

After Vaesen joined from Belgian club K.S.C Eendracht Aalst in 1998, he began to assert himself in the club from the outset making the number one shirt his own. He made 135 appearances over his three years at the John Smith’s stadium, before departing to Birmingham City

Jonas Lossl (2017-2019, 2020)

Danish international Lossl helped Huddersfield Town achieve the impossible by gaining Premier League survival in their first year in the top flight in 45 years.

Initially signing on loan from German outfit Mainz 05 in 2017, Lossl was ever-present in the Premier League survival campaign. The loan was made permanent in 2018 and he maintained his place in the side as the Terriers fell to relegation. Lossl left for Everton in the summer but came back midway through the 2019/20 season to make 15 appearances in front of his adoring Huddersfield Town fans, taking him to 87 outings for the club.



Danny Ward (2016-17)

Danny Ward added himself into Huddersfield Town legend thanks to his 46 appearances when on loan from Liverpool for the 2016/17 promotion campaign.

Ward won games alone throughout the year but his finest moments came in the play-offs. He saved three penalties throughout the playoffs, in particular, the crucial fifth penalty against Reading, the save that sent Huddersfield Town to the Premier League.

Alex Smithies (2007-2015)

The only Huddersfield Town academy graduate on this list, Smithies made his debut in 2007 and went on to make 272 appearances for his hometown club.

The most agile keeper many of the Town faithful will have witnessed, Smithies had a knack for making jaw-dropping saves. Performances like these and promotion to the Championship in 2012 made Smithies a fan favourite at Huddersfield Town.

Lee Nicholls (2021-present)

Despite not even completing his first season for the club yet, there won’t be many Huddersfield Town fans who will argue with Nicholls being on this list.

Since signing on a free transfer from MK Dons, Nicholls has been a revelation and seems to make one unbelievable save per 90. He is without a doubt one of the reasons Town are battling for the playoffs this term. In his first season for the club, Nicholls has the ability to keep improving which is brilliant news for Town as they have struggled to have a settled number one.